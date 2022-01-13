Jan. 13-23: Discount dining during SC Restaurant Week

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Quesadilla (Source: UP on the Roof, Greenville, S.C)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Restaurant Week is an eleven-day event full of discount dining all over the state.

The eleven-day event starts on Jan. 13 and ends on Jan. 23. Many restaurants advertise discounts for meals and it is a great way to try a new place.

Whether you like fine dining or casual dining, there is a restaurant for everyone’s taste.

Some of the restaurants have a stamp of Palmetto Priority. According to officials, Palmetto Priority is a formal commitment made by SC. restaurateurs to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers to demonstrate the extensive precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the links to the regions, counties or cities of participating venues.

Cinnamon Apple Cheesecake (Source: UP on the Roof, Greenville, S.C)

Wester Ross Salmon Yaki (Source: UP on the Roof, Greenville, S.C)

Lowcountry Region

Local Eat Drink Celebrate in Pawley’s Island, S.C. (Source: Local Eat Drink Celebrate)

For more information, click here to visit SC Restaurant Week’s website.