Jan. 13-23: Discount dining during SC Restaurant Week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Restaurant Week is an eleven-day event full of discount dining all over the state.

The eleven-day event starts on Jan. 13 and ends on Jan. 23. Many restaurants advertise discounts for meals and it is a great way to try a new place.

Whether you like fine dining or casual dining, there is a restaurant for everyone’s taste.

Some of the restaurants have a stamp of Palmetto Priority. According to officials, Palmetto Priority is a formal commitment made by SC. restaurateurs to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers to demonstrate the extensive precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the links to the regions, counties or cities of participating venues.

Upstate Region

Midlands Region

Lowcountry Region

PeeDee Region

For more information, click here to visit SC Restaurant Week’s website.

