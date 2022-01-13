Jan. 13-23: Discount dining during SC Restaurant Week

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – South Carolina Restaurant Week is an eleven-day event full of discount dining all over the state.
The eleven-day event starts on Jan. 13 and ends on Jan. 23. Many restaurants advertise discounts for meals and it is a great way to try a new place.
Whether you like fine dining or casual dining, there is a restaurant for everyone’s taste.
Some of the restaurants have a stamp of Palmetto Priority. According to officials, Palmetto Priority is a formal commitment made by SC. restaurateurs to provide a clean and safe environment for their staff and customers to demonstrate the extensive precautions that they are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Below are the links to the regions, counties or cities of participating venues.
Upstate Region
Midlands Region
- Lexington County
- Richland County
- York County
Lowcountry Region
- Charleston County
- Dorchester County
- Beaufort County
PeeDee Region
- Horry County
- Georgetown County
For more information, click here to visit SC Restaurant Week’s website.