COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Jeroid Price, the convicted killer whose early release was later vacated by the South Carolina Supreme Court, was taken into custody Wednesday in New York City.

Price was arrested Wednesday morning by FBI agents and officers from the NYPD following a tip that was given to South Carolina law enforcement, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Price was found guilty in the 2003 murder of Carl Smalls Jr. at a Columbia night club. A judge sentenced Price to 35 years in prison with no chance of parole until he served 30 years in prison.

He was released from prison earlier in March, only 19 years into his sentence, following an order signed by now-retired Circuit Court Judge Casey Manning.

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in late April, in a 3-2 decision, that Price must serve the remainder of his prison sentence.

Law enforcement agencies have been searching for Price since that court decision.

SLED said Price will be returned to South Carolina where he will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center until his permanent custody placement is determined.