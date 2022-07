NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to North Charleston Police Department, a jet ski caught fire on the Wando River Friday.

NCPD says a jet ski caught on fire on the Wando River leading the driver to jump off and swim to shore.

via NCPD

via NCPD

via NCPD

The jet ski was adrift on fire when Harbor Patrol retrieved the vessel.

The NCPD Harbor Unit reminds the public to be cautious on the water throughout the holiday weekend.