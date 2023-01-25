HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge on Tuesday approved a settlement agreement to drop two members of the Murdaugh family from a wrongful death lawsuit.

Attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the family of Mallory Beach, told News 2 that Judge Daniel Hall approved the settlement which would drop Buster Murdaugh and the estate of Margaret Murdaugh from the lawsuit.

“The right decision was made,” said Tinsley in a comment to News 2.

An agreement to drop Buster and Margaret’s estate was reached earlier this month.

Mallory Beach was killed after she was thrown from a boat allegedly being driven by an extremely drunk and underaged Paul Murdaugh.