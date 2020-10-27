Judge: SC cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures

State News

by: MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled local election boards cannot reject voters’ ballots on the basis of mismatched signatures and must review and reprocess previously rejected ballots for the upcoming general election.

The ruling Tuesday comes after a survey of all 46 county election boards found a handful of counties were engaging in signature matching without the knowledge or authority of the state election commission.

The commission has said the practice would be against state law.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by voter outreach groups including the League of Women Voters.

As of noon Tuesday, 354,000 South Carolinians had voted absentee by mail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories