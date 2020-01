K-9 bites cow, SC deputy tases K-9, cow kicks deputy

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) โ€“ A deputy in Georgetown County was forced to use a taser on his own K-9 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriffโ€™s Office, a deputy responded to the scene of a reported burglary around 4:00 p.m.

A cow near the scene distracted the dog which led to the dog biting the cow.

To deescalate the situation, the deputy tased the dog.

The cow was spooked and โ€œstruck the deputy and the property owner,โ€ resulting in minor injuries, according to GCSO.

The sheriff’s office said that the burglary call “proved to be unfounded.”