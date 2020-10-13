Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte Thursday as early voting in NC begins

(WJZY) – Senator Kamala Harris will visit Charlotte and Asheville Thursday as the Biden campaign pushes for voters to get out and vote early ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

“We have been waiting for this moment for nearly four years: the chance to vote for a new president and a brighter future for our country. And you have a few easy and convenient ways to vote early and make sure your voice is heard. So let’s make a plan,” said Kamala Harris in a video message to NC voters. “First, vote-by-mail is already underway…You can also vote early in-person, starting October 15th. Either way, you’ll be one of the first voters to move our country forward.”

Biden’s campaign has made North Carolina a priority with four events in the last month, including a September 23 visit by Vice President Joe Biden to Charlotte at a Black Economic Summit.

Biden spoke with and did a Q&A session with Black small business owners, educators, and working people and heard about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on them in a conversation moderated by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

Biden’s campaign did not release information on what time and where Harris will visit.

President Donald Trump is also set to be in North Carolina Thursday at a planned campaign rally in Greenville.

The president’s visit will come 13 days after he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on October 2.

