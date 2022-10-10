(WGHP) — We may not have cobras in North Carolina, but we definitely have one snake that looks a lot like one: the eastern hognose snake.
These snakes feed on toads and can be found throughout NC, according to Herps of NC. They are not a danger to people or pets, but they do have a mild venom they use to subdue their prey.
Even though they aren’t cobras, the National Parks Service says eastern hognose snakes will hiss and flatten their heads out like a cobra if they’re threatened.
They’ve been nicknamed the “puff adder” and “spreading adder” because of their cobra-like appearance.
The good news is they rarely bite when threatened and prefer to play dead and roll around instead of attacking. However, they will still strike.
Eastern hognose snakes lay five to 50 eggs in June and July that typically hatch about two months later, so keep your distance if you see any baby snakes while out enjoying the fall foliage.