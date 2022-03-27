MARION, S.C. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they need help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago.

Marion County deputies said someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots at a home on Oct. 3.

Deputies said that officers then found 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins, her 49-year-old husband John Michael Thompkins and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.