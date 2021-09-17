Lake City officer dead after Florence County chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City police officer was killed Friday in the line of duty after a chase in Florence County, according to officials.

The officer was identified as Lt. John Stewart. He was in law enforcement for more than 20 years.

Deputies were involved in a chase near Matthews Road, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy was taken to a hospital with injuries. At this time, it’s unclear what led to the chase.

Officials said there is a person of interest they are looking at but would not confirm an arrest. Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said the situation is ongoing and SLED is investigating.

The department posted a message on social media saying, “The City of Lake City is [saddened] today.”

The is a developing story. Stay with News13 for updates as we work to learn more.