CHESTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters are battling a large fire at Carolina Poly, a polyethylene manufacturing plant in Chester, South Carolina.
The massive fire is affecting trailers containing plastics along the 1570 block of Lancaster Highway.
No word on the cause or origin of the large blaze at this time.
FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information.
LATEST NEWS FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE:
- Man on mission to find donor family 21 years after his liver transplant
- Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Tropical Storm Marco nears Gulf Coast
- Large fire reported at South Carolina plastic manufacturing plant
- Police officers assaulted in overnight protests, Trump’s arrival expected
- Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba