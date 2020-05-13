Law signed letting all vote absentee in SC’s June primaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster has signed into law a bill allowing anyone to vote absentee in next month’s statewide primary and runoffs.

Both the House and Senate passed the proposal Tuesday to assure no one has to vote in person for the June 9 primaries because of the coronavirus.

The narrowly tailored law only applies to this year’s primaries.

Lawmakers said they will consider in the summer or early fall if changes need to be made for November’s elections.

Election officials also have been given $15 million for additional virus safety measures for next month’s in-person voting.