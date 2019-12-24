Lawmaker pushes for sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Ninety-six bills were prefiled for the 2020 legislative session, including a bill that would exempt feminine hygiene products from sales tax.

It’s called the “Pink Tax.” But it’s not a tax at all. It’s actually a sales tax exemption filed by Lowcountry Representative Krystle Matthews.

“I understand the struggle when it comes to being able to afford things especially necessities that you need.”

For many women in South Carolina those necessities are feminine hygiene products.

Representative Matthews prefiled the “Pink Tax” bill to exempt those products from sales tax. It’s a move women are on board with.

“I think it makes sense. Theyr’e necessary products. It seems like something you can’t help but buy and it only impacts women,” said Sally Howard.

The average cost of a pack sanitary napkins or box of tampons is between $7 and $13; a recurring cost for many women.

“Monthly I would spend $20-$40 depending on what products I was using. It’s completely unfair for me to be taxed for something that naturally occurs in my body every month,” added Desiree Jackson.

If the bill passes it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

According to the SC Department of Revenue, there are about 70 items currently exempt from sales tax in the state including lottery tickets and certain machinery for businesses in the state.