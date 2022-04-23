CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Several season ticket holders are suing Carowinds’ parent company, Cedar Fair, because they want refunds from the 2020 season.

Season ticket holders said they were unable to use the passes because Carowinds was closed for most of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

They said the amusement park was ‘deceptive’ because they weren’t told they wouldn’t get refunds if the park closed due to an unexpected event.

Court documents show Cedar Fair states on its website that all ticket sales are final and there are no refunds or exchanges. Season ticket prices for Carowinds start at $130.

This week, a federal judge denied a motion by Cedar Fair to dismiss the class-action lawsuit.