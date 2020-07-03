Lee button found in time capsule under Confederate monument

The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A button that experts believe was from Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s dress coat and a strand of hair from his horse are among the items found inside a time capsule discovered when workers removed the base of a Confederate statue from the grounds of the North Carolina state Capitol.

Workers found the time capsule while dismantling a 75-foot Confederate statue that stood on the state Capitol grounds for 125 years.

Also among the discoveries reported by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources were Confederate money, song books and flags and a stone believed to be from Gettysburg.

