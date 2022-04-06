COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A Lexington woman was found guilty Wednesday afternoon.

Angela Marie Gantt, 37, was sentenced to 10 years to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, said the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the South Congaree Police, on June 29, an officer responded to an accident where Gantt’s car struck a tree on private property and attempted to flee the scene.

The officer said he made contact with Gantt and learned she was driving under suspension.

The South Congaree Police said they searched Gantt’s car and recovered 118 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm.

Police said Gantt’s previous state record prohibits her from possessing firearms and ammunition. She previously has been convicted of:

possession of methamphetamine (2006)

manufacturing methamphetamine (2007)

possession of methamphetamine (2010)

conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine (2012)

possession of methamphetamine (2014)

possession of methamphetamine (2015)

Deputies said Gantt will remain under court-order for three more years after her release from prison.