HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – No one was hurt Monday afternoon in a fire that occurred after lightning apparently struck the bell tower of the Surfside Presbyterian Church, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded at 1:28 p.m. to the fire at the church at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass South, and crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted on the call. No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.