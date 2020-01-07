Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tool among headliners for Bonnaroo 2020

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The lineup for the 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was released via social media early Tuesday morning.

Headliners include a Grand Ole Opry performance with special guests Thursday night, Tool and Miley Cyrus on Friday night, Lizzo on Saturday night and Tame Impala on Sunday night. Other performers include Jason Isbell, Lana Del Ray, Nelly, The Stuts and Vampire Weekend.

This is the 19th year for the event. The four-day multi-stage camping festival is set to take place June 11 through June 14 at Great Stage Park, a 700-acre farm and event space in Manchester.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. central time.

THURSDAY, JUNE 11:

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

Ezra Collective

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Kursa

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Scarypoolparty

S.P.O.C.K.

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

The Regrettes

Too Many Zooz

Zía

FRIDAY, JUNE 12

Tool

Miley Cyrus

Bassnectar

The 1975

Run The Jewels

Glass Animals

Young The Giant

Megan Thee Stallion

Tipper

Brittany Howard

Primus

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

Ganja White Night

Lennon Stella

The Band Camino

Wallows

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns

40

Ekali

Svdden Death

Still Woozy

Tones and I

Marc Rebillet

Yola

Lucii

ATLiens

Detox Unit

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Resistance Revival Chorus

Phutureprimitive

Luzcid

Altın Gün

PLS&TY

Mdou Moctar

Dynohunter

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Lizzo

Flume

Oysterhead

Tenacious D

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

DaBaby

Seven Lions

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH

Kevin Gates

Nelly Performing Country Grammar

TroyBoi

Dermot Kennedy

Subtronics

Denzel Curry

J.I.D.

Mandolin Orange

The Growlers

Billy Strings

Mt. Joy

Yaeji

Moody Good

EOB

The Marcus King Band

Wooli

Surfaces

Slowthai

Dr. Fresch

Hero The Band

Nilüfer Yanya

Jupiter & Okwess

William Black

Lick

DJ Mel

SUNDAY, JUNE 14