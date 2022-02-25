SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Lawmakers from North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia voiced their reactions Friday to President Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court.

The White House announced that Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Senator Tim Scott

“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record, as I have done for all previous nominees to the Supreme Court during my time in the Senate. As a fellow South Carolinian and the product of some of America’s finest public schools, I believe Judge Michelle Childs would have been an excellent nominee to our nation’s highest court. I am disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to nominate a highly-qualified judge who would have garnered widespread bipartisan support.” Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

Senator Lindsey Graham

“If media reports are accurate, and Judge Jackson has been chosen as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Breyer, it means the radical Left has won President Biden over yet again. “The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked. I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Senator Thom Tillis

“I congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court and look forward to meeting with her. I will carefully and thoughtfully evaluate Judge Jackson’s record, including reviewing her decisions and all her relevant professional records and documents. I voted against Judge Jackson’s confirmation to the Circuit Court because I had serious concerns she would legislate from the bench instead of following the Constitution and federal law as written. The fact that Judge Jackson was the strongly preferred nominee of far-left special interest groups is also a cause of concern, requiring an in-depth review of her full record. During this process, I will treat Judge Jackson with fairness and civility, a basic standard of decency that many Democrats appallingly refused to extend to the Supreme Court nominees under the previous administration.” Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator Raphael Warnock

“I applaud the historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. It’s time the federal judiciary reflects the diversity of our country. Georgians want a nominee who is fair and qualified. I look forward to reviewing this nomination.” Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA)

Senator Jon Ossoff