CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities have confirmed with Queen City News that the Concord Mills mall was on lockdown Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting.

Officials said the lockdown was put in place at roughly 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Large police presence at the mall



Spoke with a woman who was evacuated. She says she heard about 5 gun shots inside the mall @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/Za7EhHBuBM — Taylor Young (@TaylorYoungNews) August 31, 2022

With the assistance of the NC SBI, we are currently investigating an officer involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall. The scene is secure at this time and there is no danger to the public. More details will follow. Concord, NC Police

A heavy police presence was observed outside the mall Wednesday afternoon.

Concord Mills security told Queen City News that everyone was being advised to ‘stay away from the windows’ and all gates were closed.

Evacuations from the Concord Mills mall are underway. The mall remains closed at this time.

In July 2021, Concord Mills managers made some changes to mall security following a string of violent fights and shootings that occurred at the mall, one resulting in a young girl’s death in 2019.

Anyone younger than 18-years-old was told they would need a parent with them on the mall property over the weekends, otherwise, they could face charges.

Concord’s police chief said in 2021 the move would help cut down on the violence.

This is a develoing story. Check back for updates.