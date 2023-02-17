(WSPA) – A magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook parts of Lancaster and Chesterfield counties Friday evening.

The earthquake hit at 7:42 p.m. just northwest of Jefferson, South Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Social media posts from residents in Pageland and Jefferson reported feeling shaking from the quake.

One Lancaster County resident also reported feeling shaking from the earthquake.

This is the largest earthquake in South Carolina since a magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook Kershaw County in October 2022, according to data from the USGS.

A swarm of earthquakes, as strong as magnitude 3.6, shook the area around Elgin, South Carolina, in May and June of 2022.