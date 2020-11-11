Maker of White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade building plant in SC

This Aug. 8, 2019, photo shows a White Claw in New Orleans. Sales of White Claw and other fruity, alcoholic seltzers soared this summer as drinkers looked for lighter, healthier options. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced that Mark Anthony Brewing will build a beverage manufacturing facility in Richland County.

The facility will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade, and Cayman Jack Cocktails.

The $400 million investment will create 300 new jobs, and “will be one of the largest breweries built in the US in over 25 years.”

According to a release by Governor McMaster, the facility is being built to “keep up with explosive demand for White Claw Hard Seltzer.”

Construction is expected to begin soon, and the facility should be completed by the summer of 2021.

President of Mark Anthony Brewing, John Sacksteder, said that “this new state-of-the-art facility will be a center of excellence for our patented PureBrew process which allows White Claw, Mike’s and our growing portfolio of market-leading beverages to taste like no other.”

Anyone interested in employment with the facility can click here for more information.