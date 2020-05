WILMINGTON, NC ( WJZY) – The Wilmington Police Department is actively searching for a man who they believe abducted a pregnant woman overnight.

The abduction happened around 2 a.m. Friday, May 15 near 522 S. Kerr Avenue.

Police said the man shown in the photo has been named as her abductor. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-343-3609 or 911 immediately.