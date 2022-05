MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday for sex crimes in Marion.

Deputies said 38-year-old Mitchell Alan Wilson was charged with felonious second-degree forcible sex offense and misdemeanor sexual battery.

A report was filed with the sheriff’s office alleging Wilson had sexually assaulted a teenager on April 20th according to deputies. Wilson was arrested the following day.

Wilson was taken in to custody on a $250,000 bond, deputies said.