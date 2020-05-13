Man accused of threatening to bomb Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies in Darlington County have arrested a man they say threatened to bomb Darlington Raceway.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has charged 46-year-old Michael Donavan Avin with Possession, Threatened, or Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction for the Act of Terrorism.

According to a warrant, Avin called the race track on April 27 and left a message describing a possible explosive device and what would result from that device.

After the call, the warrant stated that Avin delivered a letter to another location in Darlington County saying that he had access to 125 tons of bomb-making materials.

Avin is being held in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

Darlington Raceway is set to host the first NASCAR race since the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to sporting events worldwide on May 17.