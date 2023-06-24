FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after hitting an ATM with a helmet and a pursuit ending in a crash.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to the First Bank around 4 a.m. in reference to a man hitting the ATM with a helmet.

Officers said as they arrived, a pickup truck left the scene and started driving toward U.S. 411 in a reckless manner.

Officers activated blue lights and a siren resulting in a pursuit. The chase ended in the parking lot of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce.

Officers said the man put the pickup truck in reverse and ran into the front entrance of the FCC building.

During further investigation, officers discovered that the front and rear entrances of First Bank were damaged from an apparent vehicle collision.

Kurt Erwin Boitin, 55, was taken into custody.

According to the police department, Boitin was wearing body armor, was carrying two guns on his person and had two guns in the truck.

Boitin was charged with felony flee to elude, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, defacing public building, and two counts of injury to real property.

He is being held in the Macon County Detention Center under a $12,000 bond.