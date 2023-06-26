CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged with murder following an incident that happened on June 23.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a possible hit and run near the intersection of US 19 and Snap-On Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lena Shook Thompson suffering from life-threatening injuries.

During an initial investigation, deputies learned that Thompson sustained her injuries from a previous assault.

Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

After further investigation, Patrick Ryan Williams was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Williams is currently being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center under no bond.