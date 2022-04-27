RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for lottery fraud.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Willie Lee Moses II, 36, of Columbia was charged with three counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit or alter game tickets.

The arrest warrants said, in August 2020, Moses visited three locations to redeem cash for stolen scratch-off tickets in Richland County.

At 10:12 a.m. Moses redeemed $10 from one ticket at the AM PM Food Mart located at 7230 Parklane Road, according to SLED. Moses then cashed two tickets around 10:18 a.m. for $40 at the Parklan Amoco located at 7301 Parklane Road.

Later that morning, Moses turned in four tickets to the King Fuel located at 5403 Two Notch Road at 10:31 a.m. for $35, the arrest warrants said.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the game tickets were previously stolen during a burglary at the Kwik Mart located at 2350 Peach Orchard Road in Sumter, S.C.

Deputies said, Moses was identified from video recordings, witnesses and requested information from Sumter County deputies.

Moses was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.