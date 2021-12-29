Man arrested, charged with setting fire inside Raleigh Walmart

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man is behind bars Wednesday morning after being charged with setting a fire inside a Walmart on New Bern Avenue on Tuesday evening, according to Raleigh police.

Dylan Charles Warfield (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

Dylan Charles Warfield, 29, was booked into the Wake County Detention Center just after midnight on Wednesday morning and is facing charges of burning personal property and two counts of failure to appear – injury to real property.

The arrest and charges stem from an incident that occurred inside the Walmart in the 4300-block of New Bern Avenue at around 6 p.m. when police said a fire was started in the store’s household products area.

According to officials, the fire was contained by the sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived at the store.

Customers and employees had to be evacuated due to the fire and some who were inside at the time told a CBS 17 crew they saw smoke inside the store. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Warfield is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $16,000 secured bond – $15,000 for the burning personal property charge and $1,000 for the failure to appear charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.