ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday while police were conducting crime prevention measures in Buncombe County.

According to the Asheville Police Department, 20-year-old Hakimye Chavares Bethea was arrested for possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protective order, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

The police said the arrest happened around 5:25 p.m. on April 14 near the 40 block of Klondyke Avenue.

(courtesy of Asheville Police Department)

Officers were patrolling the area due to a previous incident where five unoccupied vehicles sustained damage from gunshots on March 21.

Officers also seized a stolen firearm reported by the Asheville Police Department from Bethea during his arrest.

Bethea was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with a $26,500 bond.