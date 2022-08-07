RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday following a chase in a stolen car.
Deputies charged Curley Jim Dyer with the following charges:
- Possess stolen motor vehicle
- Flee/ elude arrest
- W/MV possession of firearm by felon
- Resisting public officer
- Parole violation
- Felony probation violation
- Four counts of failure to appear on a misdemeanor
- Four counts of failure to appear on a felony
Deputies were patrolling the area of US 221 South when they attempted to stop a Ford truck driven by Dyer. Deputies said Dyer had a parole violation and numerous orders for arrests.
Dyer initially failed to stop and led deputies on a chase according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were able to get Dyer to stop and take him into custody.
Investigators learned that Dyer was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from Polk County.
Dyer was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $210,000 bond.