MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a pursuit in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 33-year-old Levi Eddie McHone with felony fleeing to elude arrest, possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle to keep a controlled substance.

Deputies said they were attempting to stop a motorcycle driving on Sugar Hill Road with a fake tag. The motorcycle failed to stop and led deputies in pursuit.

McHone later stopped the vehicle, deputies said. Marijuana and methamphetamine were found during a search on the motorcycle.

McHone was taken into custody on a $31,000 bond.