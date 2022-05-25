McDowell County, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday following a shooting incident.

Deputies said 35-year-old Brian Wright was charged with felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a victim’s home where he said a relative tried to shoot him.

The victim did not have any injuries but his heat pump was damaged by a bullet, deputies said.

Deputies located Wright who was armed near the residence and took him into custody.

He was booked on a $75,000 bond.