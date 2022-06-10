MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop in McDowell County.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Phillip Jamie Ward with felonious possession of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said on May 29th, deputies stopped Ward on NC 226 Southbound for not having any working taillights and an expired tag.

Deputies found methamphetamine during a search and also learned that Ward had two warrants for his arrest.

Ward was taken into custody on a $10,000 bond.