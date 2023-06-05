CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mother reported that a man she did not know punched her 1-year-old boy in the face in South End, according to police.

CMPD said officers were called just after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, to the intersection of Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street for an assault on a child.

The suspect hit the baby in the face with a closed fist, causing minor injuries, the police report stated.

With help from bystanders, police were able to quickly arrest Rico Limon Williams, 26, in connection to the incident, authorities said. Williams is charged with assault on a child under 12.

According to police, the 1-year-old boy was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital for medical treatment but has been released from the hospital.

Bond was set for Williams at $125,000 on Monday.