MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaging her property, and dumping her dead child’s ashes in the trash.

According to MPPD, Joseph Oberlies was placed on trespass notice after threatening multiple times to break into his ex’s home on Dingle Road.

On September 3, Oberlies was caught on video entering the home around 3:30 a.m. The victim said that while he was inside, he damaged her flat-screen TV with a hammer and threw an urn container with her dead child’s ashes in the trash.

The victim said that Oberlies knew the child’s ashes were in the urn.

While the victim and her children were not home at the time, she told police that Oberlies would have had no way of knowing that. She said that she was afraid if they were home, Oberlies would have killed them, citing previous violent tendencies.

MPPD confirmed that Oberlies is currently out on a $115,000 bond for assault and battery first-degree and assaulting jail staff with bodily fluids.

Oberlies initially denied trespassing at the home, but once police told him they had video evidence, he said that he “was black out drunk and does not remember.”

Police said that while they were at the scene, Oberlies texted the victim and asked her not to press charges. She told police that she wanted to, but feared he would retaliate. She also said that she did not feel comfortable in her home and would be staying with family and filing a restraining order.

Oberlies was charged with burglary and destruction or desecration of human remains. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and has since been released on a $60,000 bond.