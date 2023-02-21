CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested on a charge of voyeurism Friday after allegedly recording a woman undressing inside a Goodwill dressing room, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department.

An officer responded to the business off Main Road on Friday evening where a woman said she happened to look down while undressing inside a dressing room stall and discovered a black cellphone that was recording her.

The woman told officers that the phone was on the floor next to the bench in an inconspicuous location, with the video camera active and aimed at a mirror to record her reflection.

When she left the stall, the woman said she saw the suspect – later identified as 21-year-old Werner Martinez of North Charleston – looking at toddler clothes before going to retrieve the phone.

Officers met with Martinez who had the phone with him. He admitted to entering the dressing room and leaving the phone with the camera active inside the room, according to the report.

Martinez claimed that he tried to stop the woman from entering the stall but said his efforts were not successful. The woman, however, said he did not make any attempts to stop her from entering the dressing room.

Martinez was arrested and taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he was booked on a voyeurism charge.