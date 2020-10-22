Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – A man arrested in Kannapolis, North Carolina in May plotted to assassinate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, prosecutors say.

New court documents released on Thursday, say investigators arrested Alexander Hillel Treisman after finding his van at a Kannapolis bank filled with guns and books about bomb-making, along with more than $500,000 in cash.

Court documents allege that Treisman made multiple internet searches on Biden’s home address, researched state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles. Federal agents also say he posted a social media meme saying “should I kill joe biden?”

After authorities arrested Treisman this spring, investigators said they found computers with thousands of images of child pornography, fake drivers licenses, and links to chat rooms where they said Treisman talked about wanting to kill Biden.

Evidence also showed that Treisman traveled to a restaurant within four miles of Biden’s home and had a checklist that ended with the notation to “execute.”

Treisman is currently being held on child porn charges as investigators build their case against him.

A total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content were found on Treisman’s devices, in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content, documents read.

The government presented two exhibits during Kannapolis Officer Addison Friedman’s testimony, which included the following evidence: