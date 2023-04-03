GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested and charged after being found on a Triad college campus with numerous weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

According to court documents, Brandon James Bentley was charged on Sunday with the following:

Felony having a gun on educational property

Felony having an explosive device on educational property

Reckless driving

Possessing a weapon on the educational property (not a gun)

Driving with a revoked license

Carrying a concealed gun

The court documents say that on Sunday, Bentley was found at the intersection of Sullivan Street and North Benbow Road, on NC A&T campus, with a revolver, loaded handgun, a rifle, two shotguns and over 500 rounds of ammunition. He was also found to have a “makeshift firework explosive,” brass knuckles, a machete, a sword, a “blowdart weapon,” a crossbow, a hatchet, a stun-gun, a dozen knives, “claws,” and a baton.

He was also accused of unsafely driving in the area of Sullivan Street and Benbow Road with no license and carrying one of the previously mentioned revolvers concealed on his person.

Also among the items taken from Bentley were bolts for the crossbow, two “choking devices,” a window breaker, a chicken foot, pepper spray and “holy water.”

His bond was increased to $100,000.00. A condition of his release was that he could not go on any educational property whatsoever.