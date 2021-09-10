Man charged in shooting that left 3-year-old dead in NW Charlotte after leading officers on chase on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with a brazen shooting into a northwest Charlotte home that left a 3-year-old little boy dead, CMPD said.

Qua’Tonio Stephens, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, authorities announced on Friday evening, Sept. 10.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives with the Crime Gun Suppression Team and North Division obtained ‘reasonable suspicion’ to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stephens on Wednesday, Sept. 8. CMPD said the vehicle refused to pull over, and a police chase began.

Following the chase, Stephens was taken into custody without further incident on Interstate-85 near Glenwood Drive, CMPD said.

Photo: Qua’Tonio Stephens, 21, via CMPD

Stephens was then taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives. Following his interview, he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and felony flee to elude.

Stephens was also charged with seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in the 11300 block of Joe Morrison Lane, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information can call 704-432-TIPS or the public can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.