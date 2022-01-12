Man charged with child sex abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man is being charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 17, 2021, the alleged sexual abuse of a minor female, who was an acquaintance of 32-year-old James Robert Hollifield III, was reported to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said an investigation led to the arrest of Hollifield later that same day. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center “Lily’s Place” of Marion assisted with the investigation.

