YORK, S.C. (AP) — Police said a 54-year-old South Carolina man has been killed in a fight with his 61-year-old roommate that sent both of them to the hospital and involved items the men could use to beat each other.

Police said someone called 911 in York around 11 p.m. Monday reporting his neighbors were having a bad fight.

Officers said it was apparent both men were injured and they were taken to the hospital, where 54-year-old Thomas Harris died several hours later.

Investigators didn’t find any guns at the home but did find several items the men could have used to severely beat each other.

Police continue to investigate the killing and no charges have been filed.