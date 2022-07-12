NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened outside the Craven County Courthouse Tuesday morning. The suspect has turned himself in and is facing several charges, including murder.

New Bern police said one of the two men shot, Jordan Andre McDaniels, 23, of Bayboro, died of his injuries. Jaheem Dashawn McDaniels, 21, of Bayboro, was transported to ECU Health in Greenville and was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The suspected shooter, Dakota Wright, 19, of Vanceboro, turned himself in to authorities at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday afternoon, not long after a manhunt was issued for him. He was being held in the Craven County jail under no bond.

Wright has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of attempted murder. He has a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

New Bern Police investigators say the shooting was not a random act of violence and the parties knew each other. A press conference was slated for 5 p.m. Tuesday with more details.

Colleen Roberts, Public Information Officer with the City of New Bern, told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove police there responded at 10:50 a.m. to a call of two people shot at the courthouse.

New Bern police, deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, fire and rescue were in the downtown area responding. Middle Street, Broad Street and other side streets were closed off in the area by New Bern police and other law enforcement during the investigation.

The Craven County Courthouse was under lockdown and residents and people working in businesses in the area were told to stay inside. Roberts said as of 12:20 p.m. there was no further threat to the downtown area.

Police were expected to remain on the scene collecting evidence.