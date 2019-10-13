Man killed by Myrtle Beach police officers

State News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old man has been shot to death by police officers in Myrtle Beach.

Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday and the officers were not injured.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the dead man as 32-year-old Matthew Graham.

No other details about the shooting were released. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Steve Banks told The Sun News that the man who was shot stole a mountain bike from his garage about three hours before the shooting and was pedaling the bike down the street being chased by police cars with their lights on just before he heard several shots fired.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store