ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man pled guilty Wednesday in Superior Court.

We previously reported, Antonio Dwight Boseman Jr. ,29, was arrested in connection to a July 3rd shooting that critically injured a person on Atkinson St in August 2021.

The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced that Boseman pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and other felony charges.

He was sentenced to five to eight years.