Man wanted for burglary, kidnapping in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Newberry County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a wanted man.

Deputies said Tracy Glenn Parsons, 53, of Whitmire, is wanted for first degree burglary and kidnapping.

Parsons was last seen on Monday, Oct. 19 at about 8 p.m., deputies said. He was wearing a camo coat, blue jeans and tan boots.

He is about 5’8″ and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Deputies said he has experience living in the woods for days or weeks at a time.

Officers said Greenwood County residents have been notified.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 321-222 or call 911. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text “TIPSC.” Tips can also be emailed to tips@ncso.sc.gov.