Man who drowned in hotel pool unidentified 5 years later

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — The Horry County coroner says a man who drowned more than five years ago in a North Myrtle Beach pool wearing shorts and a shirt still has not been identified.

Coroner Robert Edge says no one reported the man missing after he was found dead in February 2016 in the pool at Ocean Creek Plantation.

He wasn’t staying at the hotel and no abandoned cars were found nearby. Investigators say DNA and fingerprint checks have found no match and there was no ID or room key found in the man’s clothes.

The coroner says the man’s clothes — a nice shirt, shorts and tennis shoes left on the pool deck — is one thing that sticks out.