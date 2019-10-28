Man wins $200,000 on lottery ticket on way to last chemo treatment

PINK HILL, N.C. (CNN Newsource)  A man won a $200,000 North Carolina lottery prize on the way to his final chemotherapy treatment. Ronnie Foster said he bought a $1 ticket, won $5, then traded the $5 for two more tickets, and the second ticket was a big winner.

Foster, a retired Department of Transportation worker, is battling colon cancer. He said he was already happy because it was his last round of chemo, but “winning this made it my lucky day.”

Foster claimed his prize Friday and after taxes, took home just over $141,000.

He says part of the money will go toward paying off some of the treatment costs not covered by his health insurance. The rest will be saved “for the future.”

