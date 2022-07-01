ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more earthquakes were reported Friday morning in Elgin.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first earthquake happened around 5:47 a.m. with a 1.5 magnitude and the second happened around 8:46 a.m. with a 2.2 magnitude.

The two earthquakes follow four earthquakes that occurred Thursday.

We previously reported that two earthquakes occurred early Thursday morning.

The USGS said the first earthquake happened after midnight in Lugoff with a 2.33 magnitude and a depth of six kilometers.

Another earthquake occurred later that day around 9:05 p.m. with a 1.1 magnitude.

The second earthquake was reported in Elgin with a 2.03 magnitude and a depth of seven kilometers at 5:22 a.m. according to the USGS.

Another earthquake occurred later that day at 8:45 p.m. with a 2.0 magnitude.

We also reported that at least nine earthquakes were reported near Elgin on Wednesday.

Almost 20 earthquakes were reported this week in South Carolina. Wednesday’s magnitude of 3.6 was the strongest to hit the area since the swarm of earthquakes began.