MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Margaritaville resort might be bringing a resort to downtown Myrtle Beach.

A developer at Thursday’s Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board meeting said the intent for the hotel is for it to be iconic. He said the project idea was created to draw people up and down Ocean Boulevard.

Jeff Dighton, a representative of the Development Resource Group, requested a conceptual review of two commercial structures. The buildings include a 17-story hotel with more than 200 rooms, a pool, an amenity area, parking sites and a pedestrian alleyway.

Dighton said the amenities will not be open to the public, but the restaurant, bar, and bathrooms will. He said the resort will be located between 17th and 18th Avenues North near the North and South Atlantic Beach resort.

“So, as you’re coming down the Boulevard we still want that on the ocean Boulevard side to be visible, so it’s not completely closed off,” Dighton said. “I think the area where it will be closed off is on the public access on the south side of the project where people would still use the dune crosswalk on that end.”

At the meeting, one resident said she was concerned about the amount of traffic the resort would create, but the board said it would expand the widths of the sidewalks if necessary.

Dighton said the next step will be coming back to the board in January after speaking with the company’s design professional.